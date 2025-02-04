Sudan: UN Humanitarian Coordinator Condemns 'Grave Violations' in Wake of Omdurman Market Shelling

Omdurman / Khartoum / El Obeid / Um Rawaba / El Fasher / El Gezira / Er Rahad — The United Nations has condemned the deadly shelling of on the Sabreen Market in Karari locality in Omdurman on Saturday, where at least 60 people were killed and more than 250 injured. UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Sudan, Clementine Nkweta-Salami, denounced the attack in a statement yesterday, as a "serious violation of international humanitarian law and human rights law," adding, "The perpetrators of these grave offences must be held accountable."

Reports indicate that dozens of civilians were also killed between 30 January and 1 February in El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan, as well as in Um Rawaba and parts of North and South Darfur.

RSF shelling on Saturday night killed seven civilians and injured 15 others, according to local sources. The attack targeted an oil district, damaging homes and setting vehicles ablaze. Videos shared online showed volunteers trying to extinguish the fires.

The UN Coordinator described the situation as a catastrophic escalation and called for an immediate end to the violence.

"The deliberate targeting of civilian areas represents a blatant disregard for human life and the most basic principles of the laws of war. Such atrocities must cease immediately. Our thoughts and condolences go out to all the affected families," she added.

Renewed clashes

Fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continues in Khartoum, El Gezira, North Kordofan, and North Darfur. The SAF has reportedly regained control of large parts of Khartoum and El Gezira, including Um Rawaba, a key town near the besieged city of El Obeid.

On Saturday evening, at least seven people were killed and 20 injured in an artillery strike by the RSF. Witnesses reported renewed shelling in the city on Sunday.

In El Fasher, capital of North Darfur, heavy clashes erupted as RSF forces launched an attack on the southwestern, southeastern, and northeastern fronts. The Joint Forces (called the Sudanese Joint Force*), made up of SAF-aligned insurgents, claimed they repelled the assault, inflicting heavy losses and seizing military vehicles.

The SAF's Sixth Infantry Division confirmed that warplanes were deployed to counter the RSF offensive.

Eyewitnesses reported further shelling by the RSF in El Fasher, targeting residential areas and camps for displaced people. The SAF said this was the 181st attack on the city.

The UN Security Council (UNSC) issued a statement on Friday urging the RSF to halt its siege of El Fasher and cease attacks on North Darfur's capital. The Council also called on foreign actors to refrain from fuelling the conflict.

Darfur Governor Minni Arko Minawi urged the UNSC to designate the RSF as a terrorist organisation. He also called for international legal action against nations supporting the group and for the implementation of UN resolutions on Darfur.

Commander-in-chief of the SAF Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan visited Um Rawaba on Saturday, marking his first trip to the region since the war began. The visit came amid reports of civilian killings by SAF-aligned militias, including the execution of the local education director.

As hostilities continue, the SAF's push towards Er Rahad is seen as a potential breakthrough in lifting the RSF siege on El Obeid, a crucial stronghold in North Kordofan.

*The Sudanese Joint Force is made up of fighters of the Sudan Liberation Movement faction headed by Darfur Governor Minni Minawi (SLM-MM), the JEM faction led by Finance Minister Jibril Ibrahim (JEM-JI), and several small rebel groups. These movements formed the Darfur Joint Force in June 2022 as agreed in the 2020 Juba Peace Agreement, to protect the people of Darfur. They renounced their neutrality in November last year and are now fighting against the RSF alongside the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).