Sudan: Outrage As South Kordofan Shelling Leaves At Least 44 Civilians Dead

Kadugli — At least 44 people died, and 28 others injured, according to the latest figures received by Radio Dabanga, in an artillery bombardment on the city of Kadugli in South Kordofan on Monday morning. The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) say that they repelled artillery shelling launched by the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) led by Abdelaziz El Hilu this morning.

Sources from Kadugli told Radio Dabanga that the shells were fired from the mountains east of the city and fell on a number of residential areas, schools, and the Kadugli market, resulting in at least 44 deaths and 28 injuries among civilians, most of whom were children and women, including the imam and preacher of the Kadugli Old Mosque, Sheikh Nizar Mohammed Tom. Kadugli Hospital and the Military Medical Hospital are crowded with the dead and injured.

Maj Gen Faisal Mukhtar El Sayer, the SAF commander in Kadugli, said in press statements that the armed forces are continuing combing operations and opening roads to ensure the stability of the security situation. He stressed that "the armed forces have full control over the security situation in the city of Kadugli". He explained that the SAF were able to seize a number of the attackers' weapons and inflicted heavy losses on them in lives and equipment.

Continuation of operations

The governor of South Kordofan, Mohamed Ibrahim Abdelkarim, condemned the attack that targeted the city, noting that the wounded were transferred to Kadugli Hospital and the Military Hospital. He pointed out that he visited the hospitals to check on the wounded, stressing that the armed forces confronted the attackers. He announced that the operations would continue until the Delling-Kadugli road (see picture) is opened, adding: "These operations have begun and will not stop."

The Minister of Health in South Kordofan, Jawaher Ahmed Suleiman, condemned the attack, noting that women and children were the most affected, praising the efforts of health personnel in providing medical care to the wounded.

On Saturday, the Commander-in-Chief of the SAF, Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, said during his visit to Umm Rawaba, addressing a number of soldiers: "We will continue our talk in Kadugli and Nyala," referring to their intention to open the road between Dilling and Kadugli, which is controlled by the SPLM-N.

The armed forces took control of Um Rawaba on Thursday, and claim today that they were able to take control of two villages in the western direction of Um Rawaba.

In December, the SPLM-N accused the armed forces of violating understandings on delivering humanitarian aid to the Nuba Mountains and dropping military supplies in Kadugli. In a statement, it indicated that a cargo aircraft had flown in areas adjacent to the city and dropped these supplies and accused the government in Port Sudan of exploiting the period of delivering humanitarian aid for military purposes.

Radio Dabanga was unable to obtain immediate comment from the SPLM-N led by El Hilu, neither has the movement issued any statements on its website or social media platforms.