Tunisia: FM Nafti and Libyan Counterpart Agree to Lift Restrictions Hindering Flow At Border Crossings

3 February 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Tunisians Abroad Mohamed Ali Nafti said that an agreement was reached with his Libyan counterpart Al-Taher Al-Baour, during a meeting held on Monday in Tunis, to "resolve existing issues and lift restrictions hindering the smooth flow of movement at border crossings between the two countries, while ensuring full compliance with the law."

In a press statement following the meeting, Nafti pointed out that discussions also focused on the "development of border control mechanisms as well as the training of personnel stationed at the crossings."

He said that the meeting was "fruitful," affirming that it resulted in "a clear vision which would help overcome challenges ahead of major milestones that will reinforce integration, cooperation, and productive partnerships with Libya."

Nafti emphasized that both Tunisia and Libya are holding ongoing consultations, particularly regarding shared security and sustainable development for the benefit of both nations. "We are committed to moving forward with the implementation of bilateral programmes, particularly in the fields of security, economy, development, and social affairs, as well as technical consular issues," he indicated.

The minister reiterated that "Libya's security is closely linked to Tunisia's," expressing hope that Libya would soon recover its stability and unity.

Al-Baour underscored that his visit to Tunisia is part of the ongoing coordination between the two countries. "Our meeting addressed key areas, particularly fostering bilateral cooperation in various sectors," he said.

Al-Baour further stated that the discussions explored ways to enhance political dialogue and coordination on shared concerns affecting both nations and the Arab region. Economic issues, including bolstering trade and economic cooperation, were also discussed.

He revealed that both sides had agreed to develop a joint mechanism to assess the outcomes of the meeting, ensuring follow-up on decisions related to political and economic affairs.

