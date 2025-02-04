Africa: 'Trump Talk' Takes Center Stage At African Mining Conference

3 February 2025
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Vicky Stark

Cape Town, South Africa — The 31st Investing in African Mining Indaba is underway in Cape Town, South Africa with over 115 countries represented. At the forefront of many discussions are the plans of U.S. President Donald Trump, and the effect that U.S. tariffs and the freeze on foreign aid might have on Africa's mining industries.

The theme of this year's conference is "Future-proofing African Mining, Today." However, some participants are concerned that tariffs imposed by Trump -- most notably the 10% tariff on Chinese goods announced Saturday -- will make this mission much harder.

Denys Denya, senior executive vice president of Afreximbank, which is involved in funding trade expansion projects, said tariffs are dominating their talks, but answers are few so far.

"Because China sources lots of its minerals from Africa that go into its manufacturing which then gets exported, there's a potential negative knock-on effect on African mining, if the demand is not there as a result of the tariff," Denya said. "But we are waiting to see what the impact will be. At the moment we can speculate, but we don't really have the evidence."

Trump's decision to freeze U.S. foreign aid was also a topic of discussion.

South Africa's Minister of Minerals and Petroleum Resources, Gwede Mantashe, told delegates in his opening address that Africa should withhold minerals if funding is withdrawn.

But Denya had an opposing view.

"I think every administration has a right to determine how national resources are going to be deployed, so the Trump administration has a right to determine where to use their resources and we cannot impose on the United States to continue to fund certain activities. So, it's up to the American people to decide," Denya said.

Veteran mining analyst Peter Major said that unlike China, the U.S. has been cautious with its investments in Africa, due to several factors including political instability on the continent.

A case in point is the current conflict in the mineral-rich eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo, where M23 rebels and the Congolese government are fighting for control.

Major urged the U.S. to continue with the Lobito Corridor, a rail project for the transport of minerals from Congo and Zambia to the port of Lobito in Angola on the Atlantic coast. The project was supported by former President Joe Biden's administration.

"I think it was the U.S. putting a toe in the water and they mustn't stop now," Major said. "They must put the foot in the water, they must get the leg in there, they must maximize the value and leverage of that project and show Africa how keen they are to come here and help under reasonable, logical, beneficially good terms for all players."

Africa is believed to hold 30% of the world's minerals, some of them traditional sources of wealth like diamonds and gold, others used in products like batteries and electric vehicles, regarded as critical for the transition to cleaner energy sources.

Delegates at the conference, which runs until Feb. 6, represent mining companies, investors and governments. There is a delegation from the United States, but all media inquiries are being directed to Washington.

Read the original article on VOA.

