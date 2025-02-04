Angola: Religious Movements Were Influential in Angola's Struggle for Independence

Cazenga — Delegates to the sixth Episcopal Conference of the Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ in the World 'The Tocoists' highlighted the contribution of African messianic movements in the process of independence of Angola, achieved on November 11, 1975.

According to the Final Communiqué of Saturday's event, to which ANGOP had access today (Sunday), the Episcopal Conference emphasized the capacity for social and spiritual mobilization in times of colonial oppression of these movements.

For this reason, according to the document, the speakers considered it necessary to preserve the historical memory of these movements and inspire new pastoral actions that value the struggle for justice and freedom.

They also reiterated the imperative need for recognition and study in academies of the role of these movements in strengthening national identities and promoting unity.

During the event, the participants also reflected, among other topics, on the role of the church in food sustainability, peace, reconciliation and social inclusion, particularly in Angola.

The sixth Episcopal Conference of the Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ in the World 'The Tocoists', held in Luanda, lasted two days, 24 and 25 of this month, and was held in person and videoconference, under the presidency of its spiritual leader, Bishop Dom Alfonso Nunes. PLA/ACS/DOJ