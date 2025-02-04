Zimbabwe: 32 Chivero Farm Residents in Court Following Clash Over Ownership of Land

4 February 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

A total of 32 Warwick Shire farm residents were on Monday dragged to court charged with public violence after they protested against the subdivision of the farm to clear way for residential stands.

Lawrence Munyaru and his neighbours appeared before magistrate Apolonia Marutya who remanded them in custody pending finalisation of their bail application.

It is the State's case that on 30 January 2025, the group and others still at large connived and gathered at Warwick Shire farm, Lake Chivero, Zvimba and protested against the subdivision of the farm for residential stands and the subsequent development of the land.

"They engaged in acts of public violence through vandalising several properties and setting several houses on fire within the farm. Firstly, the accused went to Southlands land developers' site offices where they destroyed a security fence to gain entry and burnt two wooden cabins used as store room and office respectively resulting in the destruction of several building materials and diesel fuel.

"Thereafter, the accused persons proceeded to Loom Light land developers' site offices and destroyed a three-roomed house by removing its roof and breaking all window panes.

"They also destroyed a 5000-litre water tank, borehole and some construction equipment. The accused persons also set several fowl runs with chickens on fire and fled from the scene of the crime after the arrival of the police, leading to their subsequent arrest," reads State papers.

The total value of the damaged property is yet to be established.

