Zimbabwe: Harare City Council Workers Stage Go-Slow After Two Months Without Salaries

Harare City Council (HCC) workers have downed tools in protest against poor welfare conditions and non-payment of salaries, adding to the municipality's growing challenges.

The workers have not been paid for two months, and the council has failed to honour its promise to pay them on time.

Their situation has been worsened by the ongoing economic difficulties, which have significantly eroded the value of their yet-to-be-paid salaries due to inflation.

In a letter addressed to HCC's senior officials, the Zimbabwe Municipalities Nurses and Allied Workers Union (ZIMNAWU) president Simbarashe Tafirenyika expressed concerns over the council's delays in paying its workers, which has led to severe financial strain.

"This unacceptable situation has drastically impacted workers' livelihoods, working conditions, and overall well-being. The delay in salary payments has caused financial hardship and discontent, as salaries are being eroded by inflation.

"This has left our members incapacitated, which in turn affects service delivery. We urge the City of Harare to address these delays and ensure that workers are paid on time. Please note that employees have not been paid for December 2024 or January 2025, and February is already approaching.

"According to Statutory Instrument 13 of 2015, workers should be paid by the 28th of each month. We urge your office not to stagger salary payments and to pay all workers at once, as the current situation is causing disharmony in the workforce due to the instability of our local currency," read the letter.

The workers' grievances come amid an ongoing investigation by a Commission of Inquiry set up by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to examine operations at the Town House.

The Commission has uncovered widespread corruption within the City Council, with senior officials allegedly using it as a source of personal enrichment, which has negatively impacted service delivery in the capital.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ZIMNAWU further announced that its members would limit their working hours to two or three days per week to pressure the employer into addressing their concerns.

"In light of the current situation, we have no choice but to declare that our members will only work two to three days per week until the employer resumes timely salary payments.

"This decision is meant to safeguard the health, safety, and welfare of our employees, who can no longer afford to work under conditions that compromise their dignity and well-being," the letter concluded.