Kenya: DP Kindiki Says Govt On Course to Eradicate Banditry and Cattle Rustling

3 February 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has reaffirmed the government's commitment to stamping out banditry and livestock rustling that has long plagued the Northern part of the country.

Speaking during a consultative forum with Samburu County leaders at his Karen residence, Kindiki stated that the government will step up the ongoing efforts towards supporting security agencies to ensure lasting peace in affected regions.

While reflecting on his tenure as the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, Kindiki noted that significant strides have been made in dismantling criminal networks.

"I am glad that during my time in office as the CS for Interior, we successfully dismantled the livestock rustling and banditry networks that for years had terrorized our people and impoverished them economically," he said.

While acknowledging that total eradication remains a work in progress, Kindiki expressed confidence in the gains made so far.

He credited President William Ruto's support for the gains made in restoring peace in the troubled North.

To sustain the crackdown on criminal gangs, the Deputy President emphasized continued government backing for the Interior Ministry, now under CS Kipchumba Murkomen.

"We started the security equipment modernisation programme at a cost of 12B. More resources will be allocated to equip our officers and ensure that they are fully ready to deal with the banditry menace," he assured.

The Deputy President further reiterated the need for continued vigilance, urging leaders to focus on governance rather than prolonged political campaigns.

"Between one election and another, we have work to do," Kindiki said.

"Countries that have delivered development to their people know that it is not possible to play politics forever."

Beyond security, Kindiki outlined the administration's broader development agenda, particularly in Northern Kenya, where infrastructure and basic services have lagged behind.

"We want to increase connectivity to the Northern Kenya that have been off grid for a long time. Luckily, we have money to connect more homes to electricity," he stated.

The Deputy President also reiterated the government's commitment to implementing key projects under the Kenya Kwanza manifesto, spanning roads, water, electricity, markets, schools, and hospitals.

"We must work so hard the remaining two years to ensure that all the issues contained in the 47 county charters and distilled into the Kenya Kwanza manifesto are implemented," he said noting that successful implementation of development programs will make it "easy for us to come back to the electorate and explain ourselves, using the performance scorecard."

