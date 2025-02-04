Kenya: Kindiki Urges Fairness in Ruto's Performance Assessment, Says Govt On Track to Deliver Pledges

Nairobi — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called on Kenyans to be fair in evaluating President William Ruto's performance, emphasizing that the government is on course to fulfill its campaign promises.

Speaking during a consultative forum with leaders from Samburu County at his Karen residence, Kindiki criticized those judging the administration prematurely, insisting that Ruto should be assessed at the end of his five-year term.

"I want to ask our critics to be fair to President William Ruto. All the things he promised will be achieved, but he needs time," Kindiki said. "He has a five-year term, yet some people want to assess his performance in just two years. That's unfair."

He pointed to improving economic indicators as evidence of the administration's progress, citing a drop in inflation from 9% to 2.7%, a stabilized shilling, and lower interest rates.

Kindiki attributed these gains to Ruto's commitment to tough economic reforms, saying the president prioritized long-term solutions over short-term political popularity.

"He decided not to look for popularity but to offer leadership," he said.

The Deputy President highlighted key sectors the government is focusing on, including agriculture, mining, livestock, leather, and the blue economy, noting their potential to reduce poverty, especially in rural areas.

He also defended the government's recent financial support for sugarcane farmers in Mumias, dismissing critics who questioned the source of funds.

"The other day, I saw some characters appearing perplexed when sugarcane farmers in Mumias received bonuses," Kindiki said. "They speculated the money came from the exchequer, but I can assure you we will confound our opponents--we will outperform ourselves."

Urging leaders to shift focus from constant politicking to service delivery, Kindiki stressed that the next two years are crucial for implementing the Kenya Kwanza administration's development agenda.

"We must work hard to ensure that all the issues contained in the 47 county charters and distilled into the Kenya Kwanza manifesto are implemented--roads, water, electricity, markets, schools, hospitals, and many other projects," he said.