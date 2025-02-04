Algeria: 'I Have No Intention to Stay in Power Forever,' Says President Tebboune

3 February 2025
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, said he had no intention to remain in power beyond his second term and that he will abide by the Constitution, pledging to leave new infrastructures, major construction projects and to reform the political system

" When I arrived, the institutions had to be rebuilt in a very short space of time. The health crisis has added its own set of difficulties (and) in spite of that, we have fulfilled our commitments and revised the Constitution," the president of the republic said in an interview with the French daily L'Opinion.

"My second term is dedicated to the completion of the great projects launched in 2020," President Tebboune said.

"We have undergone difficult periods, such as the black decade, the end of the term of President Bouteflika followed by the hirak movement, which could have destroyed the country."

In response to a question on the political and institutional developments to be expected during this second term, the president of the Republic said he has been meeting with the leaders of the different political parties.

"We will reach a consensus to reform the law on political parties, the electoral system, the codes governing municipalities and provinces. We will also bolster the economy in the country's various regions by creating a bank for local authorities."

On the legacy he wants to bequeath to Algeria at the end of his term, the president of the Republic said: "I have no intention to stay in power forever. I will abide by the Constitution (that limits presidential terms to two), pledging "to leave new infrastructures, major construction projects and to reform the political system."

"Even if I have not succeeded in everything, I would have shown the Algerians that it was possible. The way will be paved. It will be up to the future generations to complete the work."

