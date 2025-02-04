South Africa: Cosatu Leaders to Hand Over School Shoes and Sanitary Towels to the Learners of Sandringham High School in Gauteng

press release

COSATU President Zingiswa Losi and General Secretary Solly Phetoe will hand over school shoes and sanitary towels to the learners of Sandringham High school in Gauteng tomorrow, 04 February 2025. Following a successful annual COSATU Charity Golf Day held in November 2024, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) will once again fulfil its promise to utilise the proceeds from the event to help children who cannot afford these necessities.

Last week the Federation made the same donation to the learners of Mochware Primary School, Ganyesa in the North West, bringing relief to hundreds of children and parents.

Below are the details of the event:

Venue: Sandringham High school, Johannesburg

Date: 04 February 2025

Time: 07:30am