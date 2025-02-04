Angola: Suspected Patients With Cholera in Angola Rise to 1,710 Cases

Luanda — The cumulative number of suspected cases of cholera in Angola rose to 1,710 in the last 24 hours, 126 more cases compared to the previous period.

As of Sunday morning, Angola had a cumulative total of 1,584 suspected cases of cholera, reported in eight provinces, which caused 59 deaths.

According to the Ministry of Health's newsletter, sent to ANGOP, of the 1,710 cumulative, 1,160 cases were registered in Luanda province, 422 in Bengo, 267 in Icolo and Bengo, four in Huambo, four in Malanje, four in Zaire, two in Huíla and one in Cuanza-Norte.

The patients, a total of 892 men and 818 women, are between two and one hundred years old.

The cholera outbreak in Angola began in the first week of January 2025, having caused 59 deaths in the provinces of Luanda, with 37 cases, Bengo (15) and Icolo and Bengo (7).

The most affected age group is from two to five years old, with 272 cases and 10 deaths, followed by the age group from 10 to 14 years old, with 222 cases and four deaths.

Angola currently has 214 people hospitalized with symptoms of cholera, and in the last 24 hours, no cases of death have been recorded.

In the last 24 hours, the country recorded, through the Data Processing Center of the Epidemiological Surveillance System of the National Directorate of Public Health, assigned to the Ministry of Health, 126 suspected cases of cholera, 71 in Bengo province, 36 in Luanda, 17 in Icolo and Bengo, one in Zaire and the same number in Malanje. OHA/DOJ