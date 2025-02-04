Uganda: Museveni's Open Letters Expose His Insecurities-Mpuuga

Nyendo Mukungwe and Parliamentary Commissioner Mathius Mpuuga Nsamba have criticised President Museveni's recent open letters, calling them a sign of a leader grappling with insecurity and fear about his political future.

Appearing on NBS Television, Mpuuga suggested that Museveni's letters reveal a man lacking confidence and desperately trying to assert control.

"The spirit in which these letters are written is not only negative but shows a man under duress, fearing the very environment he leads," Mpuuga said. He urged that the issues Museveni raises in his letters must be confronted openly, regardless of how many more letters the president writes.

Mpuuga emphasised that the Supreme Court's recent decision in Attorney General vs. Hon. Michael Kabaziguruka had renewed hope for constitutional reforms, particularly electoral changes.

"The outcome of this case shows that even in the toughest circumstances, the legal system can provide a glimmer of possibility for change," Mpuuga said, adding that these reforms, which had been discussed in past parliaments, could be implemented before the 2026 elections.

Nsamba echoed Mpuuga's sentiments, highlighting the potential for progress despite the NRM's dominant numbers in Parliament. "While the NRM has strength, I speak to many within the party who desire a peaceful transition, and with that, change is possible," Nsamba stated.

Mpuuga also pointed out that discussions on Uganda's transition are long overdue, with the real issue being President Museveni's reluctance to address the looming question of his succession.

"The scarecrow of Museveni must be confronted, along with the elephant in the room--the question of transition," he concluded.

The decision in the Attorney General vs. Kabaziguruka case stands as a beacon of hope for those pushing for significant electoral reforms and a peaceful, democratic transition in Uganda.