Zimbabwe: It Never Rains but Pours - ZACC Goes After Magaya Over Fake Unisa Qualifications

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has launched a fraud investigation into Walter Magaya after the University of South Africa (UNISA) revealed that the diploma he presented to ZIFA and the High Court was fake.

In his fight back into the ZIFA presidential race, Magaya submitted a photocopied and certified diploma in marketing which he claimed he attained at UNISA. He was disqualified from the race as he did not have the required five Ordinary Level passes and was challenging this decision, arguing that he was in fact "overqualified".

The photocopy of the fake diploma was certified and stamped as a true copy of the original by the Officer in Charge at Waterfalls Police Station, Harare.

Following an investigation by Dug Up, UNISA revealed Magaya did not graduate from the institution and was never awarded any honorary doctorate as he has claimed over the years.

"The university has never conferred any honorary doctorate on Mr Magaya and strongly condemns this false claim.

"We believe that conduct of this nature damages and brings our brand into disrepute and we reserve the right to take appropriate corrective action. Relevant authorities within the university have therefore been requested to take the necessary legal action in this regard," UNISA said in a statement.

In documents seen by NewZimbabwe.com, ZACC wrote to ZIFA on the 31st of January requesting documents submitted by Magaya when he applied to run for president in last month's elections.

ZACC also wrote to the Judicial Services Commission requesting a record of proceedings in Magaya's High Court application challenging ZIFA's decision to disqualify him from the elections.

The anti-corruption commission said the documents are to facilitate its investigations in a case of fraud.