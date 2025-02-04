Uganda: Grassroots Efforts Is Key to Uganda's Fight Against Climate Change, Say Experts

Uganda, a country heavily reliant on agriculture, is feeling the undeniable effects of climate change.

From unpredictable rainfall patterns to escalating deforestation, the environmental shifts are having far-reaching impacts on the livelihoods of millions.

Despite the government's efforts to curb these issues, the resilience of Ugandans is continually tested by the compounded challenges of a rapidly changing climate. The time for action is now, as individuals, communities, and leaders push for solutions to mitigate and adapt to the climate crisis.

Sulaiman Ssempijja, a resident of Kyengera in Wakiso District, believes Uganda's climate action measures, though commendable, fall short in addressing the growing environmental threats.

"The government has made strides with initiatives such as the National Climate Change Policy (2015) and committing to a 24.7% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. But significant issues like deforestation, plastic pollution, and sluggish enforcement of environmental laws persist," he stated.

Indeed, Uganda has seen progress. The National Climate Change Department was established, and projects such as the Lake Victoria Environmental Management Project are contributing to climate resilience efforts.

However, Ssempijja asserts that these efforts are not enough. The rising temperatures, irregular rainfall, and extensive deforestation all contribute to the country's vulnerability, requiring more urgent and comprehensive action.

Ssempijja stresses the importance of grassroots efforts to complement governmental actions.

"Community-driven initiatives such as tree planting, reducing plastic consumption, and promoting energy conservation are vital. It is crucial for communities to actively advocate for stronger environmental policies," he added.

For businesses and industries, Ssempijja emphasises the adoption of sustainable practices such as using renewable energy, practicing sustainable agriculture, and improving waste management systems especially to tackle plastic pollution.

"Climate education in schools and communities is essential. The Ministry of Education, NGOs, and local leaders must take charge of integrating climate education into curricula and encouraging practical actions like waste sorting and recycling," he explained.

Local leaders also play an essential role in strengthening climate adaptation. Ssempijja calls for district officials and village councils to enforce environmental regulations, organize programs to raise awareness, and ensure access to climate adaptation funding for grassroots communities.

"Local leaders must serve as a bridge between national policies and the needs of their communities," he concluded.

Nicholas Emuka, a climate activist, goes a step further in critiquing Uganda's centralised governance structure, which he believes stifles effective climate action.

"The current governance system delays progress, stifles innovation, and makes climate initiatives less responsive to local needs," Emuka said.

Uganda's centralized decision-making structure limits the capacity of local governments to enact region-specific solutions, such as renewable energy projects or reforestation programs.

Emuka believes that empowering local governments with the resources and authority to tackle climate issues directly will enable better outcomes.

"Local governments and community-based organisations need the tools to implement solutions tailored to their region's specific challenges," he stated.

Emuka also advocates for stronger climate financing, noting that preparations for floods, droughts, and other climate-related issues demand significant funding, expertise, and policy support.

He argues that weak climate laws and inadequate enforcement contribute to the problem

. "Weak regulations allow polluters to act without consequence, impeding meaningful climate action," he said.

To tackle these problems, Emuka proposes decentralising climate governance, which would involve strengthening local institutions and community organisations to handle their unique climate challenges.

By improving the enforcement of climate laws and offering incentives for collective action, the government could further encourage citizens, businesses, and institutions to engage in climate mitigation and adaptation.

Robert Turyakira, Executive Director of the African Green Health Network (AGHNET), called climate change "the greatest existential threat to humanity and biodiversity."

He believes that disaster preparedness and risk reduction must become a national priority. Turyakira criticised Uganda's 2024/2025 financial year allocation of UGX 5 billion for disaster preparedness, calling it grossly inadequate.

"There is an urgent need to increase funding for disaster preparedness, not just disaster response," Turyakira stated, stressing the importance of the Disaster Risk Management Plan adopted by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) in 2022. Yet, Uganda has yet to establish a Disaster Preparedness and Management Commission, as stipulated in the 1995 Constitution.

Turyakira lamented this gap in disaster management and pointed to recent catastrophic events--such as landslides in Bududa, Bulambuli, and the Rwenzori region and floods caused by heavy rains which have devastated communities, displacing families, destroying property, and leading to disease outbreaks.

"The Kitezi disaster was a wake-up call," he said, warning of the growing number of disaster hotspots. Turyakira also advocated for the swift enactment of the proposed Disaster Risk Preparedness and Management Bill to strengthen Uganda's disaster response capacity.

A 2023 survey by Twaweza's Sauti za Wananchi project sheds light on how Ugandans perceive and experience climate change.

A total of 2,762 respondents were interviewed, with 86% expressing concern about the impact of climate change on their lives.

Over half (57%) of those surveyed believed the climate was worsening, although this figure has decreased from 70% in 2022.

Respondents overwhelmingly pointed to deforestation as the primary driver of climate change, with 70% identifying it as the leading cause. Wetland destruction (19%) and industrial pollution (6%) were also noted, with more educated individuals recognising the role of industrial pollution.

These perceptions are aligned with the physical realities of climate change in Uganda, as many respondents reported altered weather patterns. While 53% noted increased rainfall during the rainy season, others observed shorter rainy seasons (53%) and delays in the onset of rains (67%).

Agriculture, the backbone of Uganda's economy, has borne the brunt of these disruptions. A staggering 70% of respondents reported declining agricultural yields due to flooding, shortened rainy seasons, and pest outbreaks.

This is particularly concerning for rural communities, where agriculture sustains most households.

Another critical challenge is the widespread reliance on firewood and charcoal for cooking. With 98% of households using these fuels, deforestation rates continue to rise. Urban areas primarily use charcoal (51%), while rural households overwhelmingly rely on firewood (92%).

The adoption of cleaner cooking fuels remains minimal, with only 3% of households using electricity, gas, or kerosene for cooking.

Despite the growing challenges, Ugandans remain hopeful. A significant number of respondents (52%) advocate for tree planting as the most effective climate solution, with 45% already taking action. Other proposed measures include promoting sustainable agriculture (20%) and conserving wetlands (18%).

Most Ugandans (92%) believe that collective action is essential to addressing climate change. While 50% view the government as responsible, 48% also recognize the role of individuals in combating climate change. Rural communities in Northern and Eastern Uganda, in particular, have been hit hardest by climate impacts, including frequent floods and declining soil fertility.

Ugandans also place significant responsibility on industrialised nations for the climate crisis. A majority (51%) believe wealthy countries bear the greatest responsibility for the crisis and should finance adaptation efforts, with 68% agreeing that these nations should cover the costs of addressing climate change.

While Uganda's carbon emissions are minimal compared to industrialised nations, the country continues to suffer from climate change's adverse effects, underscoring the need for international support.

As climate change continues to reshape life in Uganda, the resilience of Ugandans shines through. Citizens, communities, and leaders are working together with the shared belief that collective action can make a meaningful difference.

By addressing deforestation, promoting climate education, decentralising governance, and prioritising disaster preparedness funding, Uganda can build a sustainable, resilient future. The time to act is now before the climate crisis spirals further out of control.

Herbert Nabaasa, Commissioner for Environmental Health Services at the Ministry of Health, underscored the necessity of a coordinated, collective approach to addressing climate change.

"The government must facilitate and coordinate efforts across ministries, departments, and agencies. But individuals and communities also need to play an active role," he stressed. "It has to be a whole-of-government, whole-of-community, and whole-of-society approach."

In a country where malaria remains a significant health threat, experts urge greater community engagement and policy implementation to reduce the disease's impact, reinforcing the need for a comprehensive strategy to address the interconnected challenges of climate change and public health.