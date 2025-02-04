East Africa: EAC, SADC Presidents Confirm Participation in DR Congo Conflict Talks

The East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) have agreed to sit down on the table to discuss the way forward on the DR Congo conflict.

The two blocs have, in the past two years, gone separate ways in their approach to the DR Congo conflict.

ALSO READ: South Africa-led SADC deployment in the DRC will destabilize the East African region

In early 2023, the EAC deployed a peace keeping force (EACRF) to implement and maintain a ceasefire between the M23 and the DR Congo government, which it successfully did between March and September of that year.

However, the DR Congo government dismissed the EACRF and replaced it with a SADC force (SAMIDRC) which was under an offensive mandate.

The SAMIDRC has collaborated with the DR Congo army as well as militias like the FDLR and European mercenaries in an offensive against the M23, citizens of the DR Congo who went to war with their government for denying them their rights.

ALSO READ: DR Congo: Rwanda protests AU's non-inclusive move to endorse SADC mission

In a post shared via X, President William Ruto of Kenya, in his capacity as the chair of the EAC said the two blocs are set to caucus on the conflict.

"Peace and security are critical ingredients for trade and investment in our region. I am glad the leadership of the Southern African Development Community and the East Africa Community has agreed to jointly caucus on the conflict in the Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo," he wrote.

"Through our collective effort, we will ensure security reigns in our continent," he added.

According to his post, President Paul Kagame will attend the meeting, as well as his counterparts Samia Suluhu of Tanzania, Felix Tshisekedi of DR Congo, Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, and Hassan Mohamud of Somalia.

The extra-ordinary summit will take place in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.