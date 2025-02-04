Rwanda Accuses South Africa of Helping Tshisekedi 'Kill His Own People', Pursuing Mining Interests in DR Congo

Rwanda has criticized South Africa's military involvement in eastern DR Congo, accusing Pretoria of fighting on the behalf of Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi while masking economic interests under the guise of peacekeeping.

The accusation follows a statement by the South African presidency on Monday, February 3, mourning the deaths of 14 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers killed in recent attacks in eastern Congo.

South Africa framed its presence in DR Congo--through the Southern African Development Community Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC) and the UN peacekeeping mission (MONUSCO)--as part of a broader commitment to African peace and security.

However, Rwanda's government spokesperson, Yolande Makolo, dismissed Pretoria's justification, arguing that South Africa is not acting as a neutral peacekeeper but rather as an active participant in Tshisekedi's military operations.

"South Africans deserve to know the truth. You are not supporting the people of DRC to achieve peace. You are sending your troops to fight President Tshisekedi's war to kill his own people," Makolo posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The Congolese government and its coalition comprising troops from SADC, Burundi, the UN Mission in DR Congo, genocidal forces linked to the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, and a host of other Congolese militia, are battling the AFC/M23 rebellion. The rebels are fighting for good governance in the vast country as well as the rights of several minority groups including the Congolese Tutsi communities which Kinshasa has forced to flee the country.

Makolo accused South Africa of exploiting DR Congo's mineral wealth, suggesting that its military presence is driven by business interests rather than humanitarian concerns.

"Please tell your people the truth about the personal interests in mining that you have in the DRC - these are the interests for which, sadly, SANDF soldiers are dying," she wrote.

This accusation revives long-standing concerns about foreign interference in DR Congo's vast mining sector. South African companies have significant stakes in the country's cobalt, copper, and gold reserves, and Tshisekedi's government has been criticized for selectively awarding mining contracts to foreign allies.

South Africa defends its role

South Africa, however, maintains that its involvement in DR Congo is part of its broader peacekeeping commitments across Africa. Its statement recalled Pretoria's history of contributing to peace operations in Burundi, South Sudan, Mozambique, and other conflict zones, arguing that instability in any part of the continent affects Africa as a whole.

President Ramaphosa's office claimed that its involvement in DR Congo is driven by its commitment to regional peace highlighting its history of supporting peace operations across Africa, including in Burundi, South Sudan, and Mozambique.

However, Makolo's response suggests that Rwanda sees South Africa's role differently, arguing that instead of promoting peace, Pretoria's intervention is prolonging the conflict by reinforcing Tshisekedi's military actions.

Tshisekedi has repeatedly accused Rwanda of backing the M23 rebel group--an allegation Kigali has firmly denied.

Instead, Rwanda points to Tshisekedi's governance failures and his militarization of the crisis, accusing him of supporting the genocidal group, FDLR, and arming other Congolese militias in a bid to destabilize Rwanda and overthrow its government.