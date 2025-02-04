Uganda: MP Mwine Mpaka Demands Accountability for SHS366m Katete Bridge Works

The controversy surrounding the Shs366 million rehabilitation of Katete Bridge in Mbarara City has deepened as Mbarara City South MP, Mwine Mpaka, has written to the city clerk demanding full accountability for the funds spent on the project.

In his letter to City Clerk Justine Barekye, Mpaka requested the bills of quantities and minutes related to the rehabilitation works, questioning whether the project met the necessary procurement standards.

"According to Section 65 of the Local Government Act, the town clerk shall be the head of administration of the relevant urban council and shall be responsible for expending the council's funds and be the accounting officer of the same council," the letter reads in part.

The contract for the bridge's rehabilitation was awarded to the UPDF Engineering Brigade under former City Clerk Arthur Abirebe, whom Barekye recently replaced.

However, the project's execution has sparked public outcry, with many questioning whether the quality of work justifies the expenditure.

"As you may be aware, the rehabilitation of Katete Bridge was awarded a contract for an alleged total of Shs366 million. There has been a public outcry as to the execution of this contract, which prima facie does not allegedly meet the expectations of the general public," Mpaka wrote, further questioning whether the project followed procurement laws.

He specifically raised concerns about the disposal of materials removed during the rehabilitation process.

"Several materials must have been disposed of during the rehabilitation process, and the general public is interested in understanding the processes undertaken and if these were in line with the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act, Section 95," he stated.

The bridge, which connects Mbarara City's business centre to Katete Town in Nyamitanga Division and Isingiro District, was partially reopened a month ago after being closed for ten months.

However, complaints have persisted, with residents and local leaders demanding justification for the funds spent.

In his letter, Mpaka aligned himself with the public's call for transparency.

"This is therefore to request for the bills of quantities and meeting minutes concerning the rehabilitation of Katete Bridge in order to facilitate transparency and accountability in line with our mandate," he wrote, setting a 14-day deadline for the city leadership to respond.

The demand for accountability adds to mounting pressure on Mbarara City authorities as concerns over public spending continue to dominate discussions.