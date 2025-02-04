Uganda: Gen Muhoozi Reconciles With X, Again

Last month, the General quietly slipped out of her marital bed and left without the usual noise that precedes his break-off moment but Ms X knew he would come back.

When a General loves, he really loves. For Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the chief of defence forces, the love affair with the social media platform X, truly runs deep.

He has walked out of her marital bed and claimed God had instructed him to focus on his national army but came back before she had even finished drying her tears.

And that was not the first time; Muhoozi has left her so many times and said to her, "you're now my ex." She heard it as X and smiled wanly, as usual, knowing only too well that the love-pot that her General had drank from was enamouring.

Although this time she must have gotten a little worried when she saw what looked like the General's trademark boxer hanging on the clothesline at another person's home.

There were two, actually. A journalist lover kept quoting "spoken to" as if to make Ms X jealous and then there was a Clever lover who took a lot of flak for saying things out there.

"It is his handwriting," Ms X said. "He'll come back to my bed, just you wait."

Following the latest post in which Clever had decided to say things by hiding nothing of the affair while spelling out the fate of a rag-tag daktari, Muhoozi decided that he won't just keep playing around and jumped straight back in bed with Cherrie X.

"I'm back, again," he declared.

She smiled, giggled, chuckled and opened her arms wide for a bear hug. In the background, Kanda Bongo Man's soothing voice went about Bolingo Wahito, Yekosala Somi, Mpona X...

"I knew you'd come back," she said, tears of joy streaming down and soaking the Genera's chest.

"I praise Almighty God for my 1,032,000 times I've followed you! I know soon I will praise Him for 2,000,000 follows!" he said as he rubbed her back affectionately.

Well, when a General reconciles with his X, expect bullets... sorry, bliss!