Egypt: President El-Sisi, Ghanian Counterpart Discuss Strengthening Relations

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi spoke by phone with President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, on Monday, said Spokesperson for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy in a statement.

President El-Sisi congratulated President Mahama on his re-election in the presidential election, Shennawy.

The President confirmed Egypt's commitment to cultivating closer bilateral relations and to promoting them toward broader horizons during his presidency, in alignment with the distinguished relations between the two countries and their peoples, as well as Ghana's esteemed position among the Egyptian people.

During their call, the two Presidents emphasized the importance of further strengthening economic and trade relations between Egypt and Ghana, to be commensurate with the robust and historical political ties that bind the two countries.

President El-Sisi highlighted the keenness of Egyptian companies to work in Ghana in sectors of mutual interest, taking into account the successful experiences and contributions of Egyptian companies in Ghana's development process.

The President of Ghana expressed his profound appreciation for President El-Sisi's keenness on congratulating him, affirming the special status and respect the people of Ghana hold for Egypt. President Mahama underscored the longstanding relations and historical bonds the two countries and their peoples share. He also expressed his appreciation for Egypt's role in supporting Ghana's efforts to achieve development and build the capacities of Ghanaian cadres in various fields. President Mahama stressed Ghana's eagerness to foster bilateral relations in all domains and closely coordinate with Egypt on the African continent's issues

