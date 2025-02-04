Nigeria: Grammys 2025 - President Tinubu Congratulates Tems, Applauds Other Nigerian Stars

3 February 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

The President also celebrates the rise of a new generation of young and multi-talented Nigerian musical artistes who have propelled Afrobeats to international prominence.

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Nigerian music sensation Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, on winning the Best African Music Performance award at the 67th annual Grammy Awards, held in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

A statement issued by the presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, on Monday, read, "On behalf of the entire nation, President Tinubu commends the singer for her unique artistry, which has brought pride to Nigeria on the global stage for the second time.

The president celebrates the rise of a new generation of young and multi-talented Nigerian musical artists who have propelled Afrobeats to international prominence, projecting the country's reputation as a powerhouse of musical innovation, creativity and cultural influence.

"From Africa to Antarctica, Asia to Australia, Europe to the Americas, the Nigerian music industry, particularly Afrobeats, has become a source of national pride, promoting a sense of identity and self-expression while uniting people across borders," he said.

President Tinubu also congratulated other Nigerian artistes nominated for this year's Grammy Award: Yemi Alade, Asake, Wizkid, Lojay, Davido, and Burna Boy.

He also thanked these patriots for putting Nigeria on the global map of great achievers in the music industry and for showcasing the country's creative excellence.

"You are all inspiration and role models to many young people. The nation remains deeply grateful for your contributions to music, job creation, and tourism promotion. I wish you all continued success in your musical careers," the president said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.