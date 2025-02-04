Nigeria: Govt Budgets N4.8bn for Treatment of HIV Patients in Nigeria

3 February 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Abuja — The Federal Executive Council, FEC, on Monday announced the approval of the sum of N4.8 billion for the treatment of HIV patients.

The approval is coming on the heels of the recent plan by the President of America, Donald Trump to suspend financial assistance to countries for HIV treatment among others.

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the Council meeting presided by President Bola Tinubu at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Minister said the approval would be delivered in four months to ensure that those who are HIV infested are taken care of despite the contribution of partners.

On the recent position of the US policy to suspend giving assistance to countries on HIV, Tuberculosis among others, he said the government was looking towards transforming the health sector through domestic financing.

He said a committee has been put in place with memberships from the Ministries of Finance, Budget, Defence, Environment and the Nigeria Governors Forum to come up with a sustainability plan.

