Nigeria: Tinubu Appoints New Secretary for Civil Defence, Immigration Board

3 February 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Abdulmalik Jibrin as the new Secretary to the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB).

This announcement was made in a statement by the board's spokesperson, Juliet Okeh, on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Okeh noted that Mr Jibrin, a retired major general, succeeded Ahmed Ja'afaru, the former Controller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS).

In his handover remarks, Mr Ja'afaru expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for the opportunity to serve, acknowledging his brief tenure.

He highlighted his successful efforts, including securing presidential approval for various reforms, such as the independence of the board's secretariat, which allowed for the independent recruitment of staff.

Mr Ja'afaru also credited his achievements to Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of Interior and chairman of the board.

He urged the staff of the secretariat to offer full support to Jibrin in his new role.

In response, Mr Jibrin thanked President Tinubu for the opportunity to serve and assured the staff of his commitment to continuing the reforms initiated by his predecessor.

