South Africa: Rea Vaya Bus Services Suspended After Driver Shot Dead - South African News Briefs - February 4, 2025

Rea Vaya Operations Suspended Following Fatal Shooting

Rea Vaya has ceased operations following a shooting that killed a bus driver in Protea Glen, reports IOL. Unknown suspects shot the driver after stopping at a traffic light along Wild Chestnut Street. The bus company has announced that its services will be temporarily suspended until further notice. "Rea Vaya Passengers are advised that buses are temporarily suspended until further notice due to shooting incidents involving bus drivers that happened last night in Soweto. We advise passengers to use alternative public transport. Regular updates on the situation will be given," the post read.

Decade-Long Visa Backlog Finally Cleared

The Department of Home Affairs reports that it has made significant progress in tackling the long-standing visa backlog, reports EWN. The department said that the visa backlog bomb squad, a dedicated team of officials, has worked diligently to clear a decade-old backlog of over 300,000 visa applications. Leon Schreiber, Home Affairs Minister, said that the backlog bomb squad's success indicates the department's commitment to progress and potential to restore the country's faith. "Thanks to their dedication they have not only cleared files, but they have also restored the dignity of countless individuals and families and they have demonstrated that the Department of Home Affairs is making progress."

Load Reduction Suspended in Johannesburg

The Johannesburg-based City Power has announced the indefinite suspension of load reduction measures effective immediately, according to TimesLIVE. A significant reduction in pressure on the electricity grid has been achieved due to intensified efforts to cut off illegal connections and address meter tampering, said spokesperson Isaac Mangena. Its conversion to token identifiers (TIDs) has also stabilized electricity consumption and supply across the city, he said. There was also a suspension of load reduction shortly before Christmas due to holidaymakers heading out of town. Due to critical levels of electricity consumption, City Power introduced this measure. To prevent potential overloads, high-density areas with high demand were targeted for load reductions. Residents were urged to use electricity responsibly by City Power.

