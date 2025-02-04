Nigeria: BBC Documentary On Female Ooni, a Distortion of Yoruba History - Oluwo

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has chided the British Broadcasting Cooperation, BBC, Yoruba language over the alleged distortion of Yoruba history.

Oluwo reacting to a documentary aired by the media outfit on Sunday, through a statement issued on Monday held that the history was distorted about the only female Ile-Ife monarch, Iya Luwo Gbagida.

He said "it is imperative for us to react to the BBC story before it consumes and forms the basis for historical knowledge of innocent sons and daughters of Yoruba.

"We want to state that her correct name is Luwo Gbagid, not Luwo Gbagidi. According to the report published by BBC Yoruba, Iya Luwo Gbagida never bore the title of Ooni but Alaafin translated to Olofin in Ile-Ife language. Oduduwa used the title of Alaafin.

"Oduduwa conquered Ife and used the Alaafin title after the conquest. The title of Ooni was first used by the 2nd ruler of Ife, Obamakin Osangangan because they were of the shrine priesthood lineage.

"Samuel Johnson, a freed slave traced to Oyo origin is the one that used the title Ooni for all Ife kings so as not to rival the king of his ancestral home. Luwo Gbagida was the 16th Alaafin of Ife not the 21st as erroneously reported by BBC Yoruba.

"Equally, Adekola Telu was never the first Oluwo. The first Oluwo was Olumade Paarin. Who was instructed by Luwo not to wear the crown except when he see where parrots are hatching."

He stressed that Adekola Teludo founded Iwo and that Luwo was from the lineage of Alaafin Oduduwa who went to Ife and conquered like many other ancient warriors and kings from other territories

He charged BBC Yoruba to refrain from publishing fictitious story of Yoruba race, as such act could injure the races' pride.

"BBC Yoruba should not allow themselves to be used in distorting a people's pride. We charge BBC Yoruba news to visit Owodo Royal House in Ile- Ife and other places to further its investigation.

"In the report, Luwo was referred to as "Oruko buruku" meaning "Bad Name". We challenge them to tell us why. Luwo was the heroine and no woman has surpassed her history. She was our mother. "