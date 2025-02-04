Somalia: High-Profile ISIS Commander Captured in Puntland After U.S. Airstrikes

Bosaso, Somalia — A senior commander of the Islamic State's Somalia wing was captured on Monday, according to police and state media. The arrest comes just two days after U.S. airstrikes targeted the leadership of ISIS in the region, amid a sustained offensive by Somali security forces.

Abdirahman Shirwac Aw-Saciid, known by the alias "Laahoor" and head of the group's assassination squad, surrendered to authorities in the rugged Cal Miskaad mountains of Puntland state. He was not only responsible for targeted killings but also played a key role in extorting local businesses, bolstering the group's finances.

This capture marks a pivotal moment in the fight against ISIS in Somalia, which has seen its influence grow in recent years. The influx of foreign fighters and enhanced revenue collection have made Somalia's IS franchise an increasingly vital node in the jihadist network globally.

The sophistication of the group's tactics was evident during a December attack on a military base, where they reportedly used two booby-trapped vehicles, signaling a step-up in their operational capabilities according to security analysts.

Abdikadir Jama Dirir, head of police in Puntland's Bari region, confirmed the capture, highlighting the ongoing efforts to dismantle terrorist groups in the area. "This is a critical hit to their operations," Dirir stated, emphasizing the significance of Aw-Saciid's arrest.

Puntland initiated a major offensive against both Islamic State and al-Shabaab in December, claiming to have reclaimed several IS bases since. The U.S. airstrikes on Saturday were part of this broader strategy, with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth indicating that the strikes had resulted in numerous militant casualties.

While al-Shabaab has long been the dominant Islamist threat in Somalia, controlling large areas in the south, the rise of ISIS has introduced a new dynamic to the security landscape in the Horn of Africa. The capture of a high-ranking ISIS figure like Aw-Saciid could disrupt the group's command structure and potentially slow its expansion.