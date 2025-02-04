Somalia's Defense Minister Discusses War On Al-Shabaab With UN Special Envoy

Mogadishu — Somalia's Minister of Defense, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, hosted a meeting with James Swan, the Acting Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Somalia, at the Ministry of Defense headquarters in Mogadishu.

The discussions centered around the ongoing military operations against the militant groups in the country and the crucial role of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) in ensuring the country's peace and security.

The meeting highlighted the significant progress made in Somalia's efforts to combat the Al-Shabaab insurgency and other militant groups operating in the region. Minister Nur emphasized the vital support that AUSSOM provides to Somalia's national forces, particularly in training, logistical support, and strategic guidance.

Both parties stressed the importance of strengthening the Somali National Army (SNA) through continued international partnerships. They acknowledged the significant contributions from global allies, which have been pivotal in enhancing the operational capabilities of the Somali military.

Swan reiterated the United Nations' support for Somalia's security goals, particularly the strengthening of local forces to take a lead role in safeguarding the country's stability.

The meeting also explored the broader security context in the Horn of Africa, with a focus on regional cooperation and shared strategies for combating terrorism. Both sides affirmed their commitment to securing the region and ensuring a lasting peace for the Somali people.

In addition, the two officials discussed plans for increasing joint efforts between Somalia's defense forces and international partners. They agreed on the importance of sustained collaboration to achieve long-term security goals, as well as addressing the challenges posed by the militant groups in the region.

The Somali government remains resolute in its mission to enhance national security, with a strong emphasis on strengthening its military forces while relying on the continued support of the African Union and the United Nations.