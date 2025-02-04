Zimbabwe: Levels Continue to Rise in Lake Kariba

The recent heavy rains have led to a gradual rise in water levels in Lake Kariba with flows in the lower and upper catchment of the Zambezi River expected to improve around Mid-February.

Levels remain lower than the same period in 2024 as moisture seeps underground following the El Nino drought, with run-off expected to increase by mid-February.

Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) chief executive Engineer Munyaradzi Munodawafa said rainfall activity would continue leading to increased inflows into the lake.

"The water levels in the Kariba Reservoir have been gradually rising. This is primarily attributed to intensified rainfall activity on and around the lake," said Eng Munodawafa.

"This trend is projected to continue as we approach the end of the first quarter of 2025."

Flows recorded at Chavuma Gauging station, upstream of the Victoria Falls have increased to 365 cubic metres per second from 180m3 per second from January 13 to February 3, 2025.

At Victoria Falls, flows have increased to 535m3 to 378m3 per second, which is significantly lower than during the same period in 2024.

Eng Munodawafa said flows would begin to improve upon saturation of the ground, leading to increased run-off.