Zimbabwe: Levels Continue to Rise in Lake Kariba

3 February 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Walter Nyamukondiwa

The recent heavy rains have led to a gradual rise in water levels in Lake Kariba with flows in the lower and upper catchment of the Zambezi River expected to improve around Mid-February.

Levels remain lower than the same period in 2024 as moisture seeps underground following the El Nino drought, with run-off expected to increase by mid-February.

Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) chief executive Engineer Munyaradzi Munodawafa said rainfall activity would continue leading to increased inflows into the lake.

"The water levels in the Kariba Reservoir have been gradually rising. This is primarily attributed to intensified rainfall activity on and around the lake," said Eng Munodawafa.

"This trend is projected to continue as we approach the end of the first quarter of 2025."

Flows recorded at Chavuma Gauging station, upstream of the Victoria Falls have increased to 365 cubic metres per second from 180m3 per second from January 13 to February 3, 2025.

At Victoria Falls, flows have increased to 535m3 to 378m3 per second, which is significantly lower than during the same period in 2024.

Eng Munodawafa said flows would begin to improve upon saturation of the ground, leading to increased run-off.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.