Nigeria: EFCC Arraigns More Foreigners From Among 792 Internet Fraud Suspects Arrested in Lagos

EFCC arraigned the suspects comprising 29 Chinese, 10 Filipinos, one Malaysian, one Indonesian and one Pakistani alongside a company Genting International Co. Ltd at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arraigned more foreigners among the 792 alleged internet fraud suspects arrested in Lagos last December.

The anti-graft agency arraigned the suspects comprising 29 Chinese, 10 Filipinos, one Malaysian, one Indonesian and one Pakistani alongside a company Genting International Co. Ltd at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The defendants were arraigned before trial judges Ayokunle Faji, D.I. Dipeolu, Alexander Owoeye and C.J. Aneke.

A press statement shared by EFCC via its official X handle listed the defendants to include Zhang Hua Zhai; Chen Xin; Li Zhen Peng; Guo Long Long; Ren Jia Wen; Zhang Jian; Zhao Ying Bin; Yu Zi, (a.k.a.Wei Xue Huan); Zhang Yang; Wang Zhi Chenge; Cherry De Leon (a.k.a. Yeah De Leon); Khurram Shanzad; and Fernand Fu Fang (a.k.a. Kim).

They also include Tan Soon Kar; Rex Jose Dilag (a.k.a. Madison); Jamal Polea; Kamilu Jayne Gongzalez (a.k.a Jam Galanza); Hannah Jaramillo (a.k.a Max Deleon); Danica Manulit (a.k.a. Dan Ruiz); Vera Dela Cris (a.k.a Nina Vera Gonzal); Joey Gracia; Beverlyn Gumayo Casino (a.k.a. Veb Sumayo) and Tricia Jenylyn Castro (a.k.a. T. J. Castrol).

The rest are An Hongxu; Shitou Shizilong; Pan Jiong; Wanq Jia Qi; Huang Xiao Liang; Guo Giang; Wen Zong Xu; Zhon Kun Li; Huang Ren Jian; Li Jin; Deng Wen Qiang; Lu Yi Liang; Pan Cai Yu; Peng Li Jain (a.k.a. Han Li Jaun); He Kun; Zhao Jin Rong; Lin Hao Bo; Chen Fusheng and Xiang Bing.

EFCC charged them with cybercrimes, cyber-terrorism, impersonation, possession of documents containing false pretence and identity theft.

It accused them of computer systems with the intent of destabilising Nigeria's constitutional structure, and employing Nigerian youths for identity theft to gain financial advantages which violates Sections 18 and 27 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act, 2015 (As Amended) 2024.

Specifically, a count accused Peng Li Jaun aka Han Li Jaun and Genting International Co. Limited willfully causing to be accessed, computer systems organised to seriously destabilise the economic and social structure of Nigeria by employing Nigerian youths for identity theft. The count alleged that the defendants made the recruited Nigerians to present themselves as persons of foreign nationality, with the intent to gain financial advantage for themselves. The prosecution said the act constituted an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 18 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act, 2015 (As Amended, 2024).

Other defendants were accused of the same offence in counts where they are individually charged alongside Genting International Co. Limited.

Section 18 (1) of the Act criminalises the use of computer systems or networks for terrorism, prescribing life imprisonment as a penalty on conviction, while Section 27 addresses the offence of an employee in a financial institution who connives or assists others in committing fraud through a computer system, liable to two years imprisonment on conviction.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges read to them, prompting the prosecution lawyers - L.P. Aso, M.K. Bashir, N. K. Ukoha, T.J. Banjo, M. S. Owede, B.B. Buhari, C.C. Okezie, H.U. Kofarnaisa, and Z.B. Atiku - to request their remand in correctional facilities and for trial dates to be set.

All four trial judges ordered the remand of the defendants in Ikoyi and Kirikiri Correctional Centres while also adjourning the case.

Trial judge Mr Faji adjourned the case in his court till 10, 11, 17, 18, 19 and 20 February.

For his part, Mr Dipeolu scheduled the trial dates for 7, 15, 21, 24 and 28 February.

While Mr Owoeye picked 20, 21, 24, 28 February and 18 March, Mr Aneke chose 7 March.

Background

Dubbed the largest cybercrime syndicate, EFCC, on 10 December 2024, arrested a group of 792 suspects including Nigerians, Chinese, Arab and Filipino nationals involved in alleged cryptocurrency investment fraud and romance scams.

Briefing journalists about the operation on 16 December, EFCC Director of Public Affairs, Wilson Uwujaren, said operatives arrested the suspects in a "surprise operation" at their hideout at a seven-storey building known as Bigleaf on 7, Oyin Jolayemi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Uwujaren said the arrest came after months of surveillance by the EFCC..

"Investigation established that the foreign nationals use the facility at 7, Oyin Jolayemi Street, which could be mistaken for a corporate headquarters of a financial establishment to train their Nigerian accomplices on how to initiate romance and investment scams and also use the identities of Nigerians to perpetrate their criminal activities," he said.

He added that Nigerians were recruited by foreign nationals to scout for victims online, targeting Americans, Canadians, Mexicans, and several others from European countries.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that EFCC earlier arraigned 12 foreign nationals from among the 792 internet fraud suspects. The court remanded them at the Ikoyi and Kirikiri correctional centres, pending trial scheduled for 7, 14, and 21 February.