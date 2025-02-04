Eswatini: Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, Stilfontein Solidarity Picket, Justice for Eswatini and Other Key Events in Civil Society

From the UN's renewed push to end female genital mutilation by 2030 to urgent discussions on Africa's humanitarian crises, the week is packed with critical events advocating for justice. Highlights include a Stilfontein solidarity picket in Cape Town, a campaign for democracy in eSwatini, and a tribute to the late Professor Michelo Hansugule's legacy in human rights.

Thursday, 6 February marks the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation and the United Nations has reaffirmed its goal to eradicate the practice by 2030.

While female genital mutilation has declined significantly over the past 30 years, the UN states that growing humanitarian crises like climate change, armed conflict and disease outbreaks pose a risk of undermining the progress of the last three decades and the organisation's goal to eliminate female genital mutilation by 2030.

According to the UN, in 2025 nearly 4.4 million girls will be at risk of female genital mutilation, which equates to 12,000 cases every day.

"With five years remaining in this decade of action, our collective actions must be centred around creating environments where girls and women can exercise their power and choice, enjoying full rights to health, education, and safety. And this is possible through investments in initiatives led by survivors of female genital mutilation who are challenging harmful gender and social norms. Their voices and actions can transform deeply rooted social and gender norms, allowing girls and women to realise their rights and potential in terms of...