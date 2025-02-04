Tunisia: President Kais Saïed Urges Restoration of SNIT, AFH, and SPROLS Roles to Tackle Soaring Housing Prices

3 February 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President Kais Saied stressed the importance of restoring the roles of the Société Nationale Immobilière de Tunisie (SNIT), the Agence Foncière d'Habitation (AFH) and the Société de Promotion des Logements Sociaux (SPROLS), during his meeting Monday afternoon at the Carthage Palace with Minister of Public Works and Housing Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri.

«These entities must fulfill the functions for which they were established. Many residential neighbourhoods and decent housing units have been developed, making housing accessible even to those with limited incomes,» he was quoted as saying in a Presidency statement.

The Head of State highlighted the rent-to-own model as a viable solution that aligns with the state's social policy to address the housing crisis and curb the excessive rise in rental prices.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of several infrastructure-related projects.

The President of the Republic emphasised the need to overcome all obstacles and unite efforts to expedite the completion of these projects, according to the same statement.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.