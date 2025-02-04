Tunisia: President Kais Saïed Urges Restoration of SNIT, AFH, and SPROLS Roles to Tackle Soaring Housing Prices

Tunis — President Kais Saied stressed the importance of restoring the roles of the Société Nationale Immobilière de Tunisie (SNIT), the Agence Foncière d'Habitation (AFH) and the Société de Promotion des Logements Sociaux (SPROLS), during his meeting Monday afternoon at the Carthage Palace with Minister of Public Works and Housing Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri.

«These entities must fulfill the functions for which they were established. Many residential neighbourhoods and decent housing units have been developed, making housing accessible even to those with limited incomes,» he was quoted as saying in a Presidency statement.

The Head of State highlighted the rent-to-own model as a viable solution that aligns with the state's social policy to address the housing crisis and curb the excessive rise in rental prices.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of several infrastructure-related projects.

The President of the Republic emphasised the need to overcome all obstacles and unite efforts to expedite the completion of these projects, according to the same statement.