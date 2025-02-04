Uganda Named Most Promising New Destination At India's Open Travel Market Expo

Uganda has scooped the most promising new destination award at the just concluded Out Bound Travel Market (OTM) Bombay.

The award was presented to the Ugandan High Commissioner to India, Joyce Kakuramatsi Kikafunda on behalf of Delegation Uganda by Mr. Sanjav Agarwal, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fair fest Media Ltd, and Chief Organisers.

The leading Indo - Asia Tourism Expo ran between January 30 and February, 1, 2025.

This prestigious travel market show, is an annual event and attracts many sellers and buyers of tourism products .

The joint organizers of Uganda's participation included Uganda's High Commission on New Delhi and Uganda Airlines partnering with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities; Uganda Tourism Board; Uganda Wildlife Authority; and the Uganda Tour Operators.

Organisers believe this event has undoubtedly placed Destination Uganda at the doorsteps of the potentially world's largest tourism and travel market.

Nine Ugandan Destination Marketing Companies (DMCs) participated and represented "Destination Uganda" at the premier tourism event.

For a pavilion /stand to be evaluated the best exhibitor, judges based themselves on a pre-determined criterion that receives clientele feedback.

Uganda's stand emerged the most visited and highly rated stand by the outbound and in-bound tourism market sellers and buyers, a testament that Uganda achieved its set objective at this event to position herself as an alternative tourism destination in the heart of Africa through showcasing the unique products it has to offer ranging from primate tracking (Gorilla and Chimpanzee); bird watching with over 1200 species; culture and heritage; safaris, fresh water lakes, rivers, adventure tourism, etc.

Moving forward, Uganda must leverage on this award and continually participate in this prestigious annual event, as well as utilize other similar platforms to establish partnerships with the major Tourism players in this market to position Uganda as the ultimate destination.

This will guarantee New Delhi Mission makes a significant contribution in ensuring Tourism contributes towards the Country's ambition to grow the economy 10-fold to USD 500 billion within the next 15 years.

In the next two months, the Uganda High Commission in New Delhi working with the relevant stakeholders is scheduled to organize a familirization trip for leading and major tour operators from India to Uganda to purposely, to provide the latter with the "experiential" of the product which, thereafter, they should be able to recommend to their clientele.

In addition, to the tour operators, the mission is eyeing influencers including leading travel and tour magazines as well as Bollywood film actors and producers who commandeer sizeable social media following as means of breaking into the 19.5 million Indian market. For instance, Mr. Ramji, an iconic Indian film producer and celebrity who had started work in Uganda, has accepted to rekindle his aspiration to produce a movie capturing all tourism iconic features and scenic areas in Uganda.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The potential viewership of such a movie/film by over 50 million people in both India and Asia majorly, could raise at least one million Tourist to visit Uganda.

Uganda Tourism Board will be expected to identify reputable tour operators with the ability to become domestic market representatives for match making with the Indian firms.

The launch of the Uganda Airlines direct flights between Entebbe and Mumbai three times a week since October 2023 has incentivized travel to the Pearl for tourism, trade and investment.

Government of Uganda has been applauded for providing the requisite resources for Missions abroad to lead a whole of government approach to participate in promotional events like OTM.