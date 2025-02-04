Uganda: NRM Has Achieve 95 Percent Success in Voter Register Update - Tanga Odoi

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Party Electoral Commission Chairperson, Tanga Odoi, has announced that the party has successfully completed 95% of its voter register update.

The exercise that was launched on January 29, aimed at ensuring a credible register ahead of the party primaries scheduled for July this year.

Mr Odoi expressed confidence in the party's preparedness, stating that with a refined voter register in place, NRM is ready to conduct free and fair primary elections.

"We must have primaries for MPs by July. So if we can have our register polished before that time, we shall have credible elections," he affirmed.

Despite the reported success, some party members have raised concerns about inadequate public awareness and communication regarding the exercise.

In Tororo District, where the three-day update concluded, there were reports of low turnout, with many members failing to verify their details.

"The office of the Secretariat should always learn to sensitize its members about party activities to avoid this kind of response," said Charles Owori, the district coordinator for the Office of the National Chairman.

Additionally, some members complained about missing names and the short time allocated for the update.

"You get a register that had close to one thousand members, but now it has only 50 members. So many names missed," noted Lawrence Okongo, the NRM subcounty chairperson.

Despite these concerns, Odoi remains optimistic, asserting that the update was conducted successfully in all 72,000 villages across the country.

He explained that barazas or community meetings were held in most areas to publicly read out the names and identify any discrepancies, including deceased members.

"Apart from a few exceptions, most villages had barazas to read out the names that were captured and to ensure that the dead are known. So, I think we managed to achieve 95% progress," he said.

As the NRM prepares for its primary elections, party members hope that any outstanding issues, especially missing names and communication gaps, will be addressed to ensure a transparent and inclusive process.