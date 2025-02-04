Uganda: Parents, Pupils Protest School Relocation Over SGR Project

A group of angry parents and learners from Morukatipe View Primary School stormed the office of the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) in Tororo today, protesting the decision to relocate pupils to Amagoro Primary School to make way for the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) construction.

The parents, accompanied by a large number of affected pupils, expressed frustration over the move, arguing that Amagoro Primary School is too far from their community.

They warned that the long distance would make it difficult for their children to attend school regularly, potentially jeopardizing their education.

The protest comes after Tororo Municipal Council authorities ordered the temporary relocation of pupils to Amagoro Primary School while efforts to secure land for a new school continue.

Despite receiving compensation of approximately 1.1 billion shillings, the municipal council has yet to acquire land for the school's reconstruction.

Delays in securing a new site have been attributed to disagreements between the school management committee and municipal leaders over the selection of a suitable location.

However, with the SGR project now officially launched, Morukatipe View Primary School has received an eviction notice, barring it from continuing operations at its current location.

As a result, many pupils have been left stranded at home, uncertain about their academic future. Parents are now demanding immediate intervention from authorities to prevent further disruptions to their children's education.

In response to the protest, Tororo RDC Sadiq Bategana Bakale assured parents and learners that their concerns would be addressed soon. He urged them to remain patient as discussions on the matter continue.

The situation remains tense as affected families await decisive action from authorities to resolve the impasse.