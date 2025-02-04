Uganda: MPs Question Shs23bn Fisheries Restocking Plan Amid Export Decline

Members of Parliament have raised concerns over the Ministry of Agriculture's proposal to allocate Shs23 billion for restocking water bodies and establishing fish production facilities.

The legislators argue that the plan fails to address critical challenges in the fisheries sector, such as declining fish exports and overfishing.

In 2022, Uganda exported $69.5 million worth of dried, salted, smoked, or brined fish, making it the country's third most exported product.

The primary destinations for these exports were Hong Kong ($44.4 million), Macau ($20 million), and Rwanda ($3.16 million).

Despite these figures, Uganda's fish production is projected to reach approximately 183,000 metric tons by 2028, up from about 152,000 metric tons in 2023, representing an average annual growth rate of 3%.

However, total fish consumption in Uganda reached 656,000 metric tons in 2021, indicating a significant domestic demand.

MPs, including Robert Migadde (Buvuma Island), criticised the government for neglecting Uganda's comparative advantage in Nile Perch exports. Migadde dismissed the restocking plan, arguing that it fails to address overfishing.

"The proposals which are coming up right now may actually not solve the problem because one of our leading exports is actually Nile Perch, and what the Ministry of Agriculture is planning in terms of fish ponds, they are planning for farming of tilapia," Migadde said.

"Tilapia can be reared in Kenya, China, but with Nile Perch, we have a comparative advantage over it."

He urged the government to prioritize sustainable fishing measures and tackle illegal fishing gear, which he identified as a key cause of overfishing.

Hellen Nakimuli (Kalangala DWR) expressed skepticism about the ministry's ability to implement the plan effectively, citing previous failed investments in the sector.

"Many at times we have seen these Ministries request for money and when money is given, nothing comes out of it," she said, urging the government to ensure proper use of funds.

Moses Kabusu (Kyamuswa County) also criticised the lack of consultation with fishing communities, referencing the failed cage fishing project, which was funded through a loan but never materialized.

"Government has neglected fishing. Whatever the money they require, they want to eat it for free," he added.

The MPs further questioned the rationale for restocking without addressing fish depletion causes, including the fishing of immature fish.

"If the reason for restocking is fishing immature fish, even what you use to restock will be fished before it even matures," Migadde remarked, advocating for alternative livelihoods to reduce pressure on the lakes.

The ministry aside, the government's other answer to raising fish stock in Uganda's waters has been the introduction of the Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The unit was deployed in 2017 to enforce sustainable fishing practices, continues to conduct operations against illegal fishing.

However, concerns remain over the effectiveness of these measures in curbing fish stock depletion and reviving exports.

As Uganda's fish production is projected to reach approximately 183,000 metric tons by 2028, up from about 152,000 metric tons in 2023, representing an average annual growth rate of 3%, MPs are calling for a more comprehensive approach that addresses the root causes of the sector's challenges.

They emphasize the need for sustainable fishing practices, enforcement against illegal activities, and the development of alternative livelihoods for fishing communities to ensure the long-term viability of Uganda's fisheries sector.