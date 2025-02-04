Supporting Promising Edtech Companies - the Mastercard Foundation Edtech Fellowship Opens Applications for the Second Cohort in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam — Kiswahili version.

Sahara Consult, in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, has opened a call for applications for the second cohort of the Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship following the successful completion of the first cohort of the program in Tanzania.

Designed to support promising African EdTech companies, the Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship, implemented in partnership with innovation hubs and EdTech accelerators across Africa, provides selected EdTech companies with critical business and financial support as well as insights into the science of learning, preparing them for scale, sustainability, and impact.

For the second cohort, the Fellowship will identify growth-stage EdTech start-ups whose solutions address Tanzania's most pressing education challenges. Applications can be made here.

Sahara Consult opened the call for new applications at the Demo Day event, which showcased the first cohort's solutions. After six months of acceleration, the 10 Fellows selected in 2024 presented their innovations to investors, government stakeholders, educators, learners, and development partners to seek buy-in for the adoption of locally designed solutions to improve learning outcomes in the country.

The solutions included STEM kits, online and offline learning platforms and school management systems. During the period of the 2024 EdTech Fellowship, the Tanzanian companies - Taifa Tek, MITzKITS, Kilimanjaro Planetarium, Smartdarasa, Shule Yetu, Smartcore, ShuleSoft, Fiqra Academy, Infotaaluma and Mtabe - reached about 50,000 new learners.

Speaking at the Demo Day event, Sahara Consult Chief Executive Officer Jumanne Mtambalike said, "In this era, it is crucial to integrate emerging digital technologies and innovation in our education systems if we are keen on addressing some of the most pressing challenges in our education system. These EdTech companies have demonstrated the power of harnessing technology to improve the quality of education. As we open applications for the second cohort, I encourage young people in innovation and tech space who are keen on making an impact in education to apply."

EdTech companies eligible for application must have a legally registered EdTech company in Tanzania focused on solving educational challenges utilizing technology and innovation. The company should also be at a growth stage with proven traction. Lastly, the EdTech company must comprise a diverse, inclusive team with strong growth potential.

Rodwell Mangisi, the Acting Director at the Mastercard Foundation Centre for Innovative Teaching and Learning, added, "The opportunities for growth in Tanzania's EdTech sector are limitless. As we continue our partnership with Sahara Consult, our hope is that the next cohort will prioritize relevance and access for impact. While technology makes life easier for us all, it makes everything possible for those without access and opens pathways for them to learn and prosper. Tanzania's innovators should harness the opportunity in developing solutions for education."

Through the Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship, companies gain business mentorship, free access to the science of learning courses to enhance their solutions, government stakeholder networking, and equity-free funding to support their scalability impact.

About Sahara Consult:

Sahara Consult is a comprehensive management consulting firm that collaborates closely with industry experts to deliver unparalleled solutions that leverage innovation and digital entrepreneurship. Our partners come from diverse sectors, including public entities, the private sector, academia, and development partners. Our collaborative efforts aim to use innovation and technology to drive transformative change and empower organizations, start-ups and SMEs to thrive in today's dynamic landscape. The company has three wings: Impact, technology, and innovation consulting.vFor more information on Sahara Consult, please visit - consult.saharaventures.com. Media Contact: martha@saharaventures.com

About The Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship

The Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship is an entrepreneurship acceleration program designed to support promising African EdTech ventures. Implemented in partnership with innovation hubs and EdTech accelerators across Africa, the Fellowship provides select EdTech companies with critical business and financial support, as well as insight into the science of learning, preparing for scale, sustainability, and impact. The Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship was launched in 2019 by the Mastercard Foundation through its Centre for Innovative Teaching and Learning with the goal to partner with 12 Tech Hubs to support over 250 EdTech companies and reach at least 1.8 million young people by 2025.vMedia Contact: jbiira@mastercardfdn.org

About the Mastercard Foundation

The Mastercard Foundation is a registered Canadian charity and one of the largest foundations in the world. It works with visionary organizations to advance education and financial inclusion to enable young people in Africa and Indigenous youth in Canada to access dignified and fulfilling work. Established in 2006 through the generosity of Mastercard when it became a public company, the Foundation is an independent organization separate from the company, with offices in Toronto, Kigali, Accra, Nairobi, Kampala, Lagos, Dakar, and Addis Ababa. Its policies, operations, and program decisions are determined by the Foundation's Board of Directors and leadership.