South Africa: Operation Shanela in Full Swing As More Than 700 Suspects Are Brought to Book

press release

POTCHEFSTROOM — The Acting Provincial Commissioner of North West, Major General Patrick Asaneng committed that police working together with other law enforcement agencies and role players remain steadfast in ensuring that Operation Shanela puts criminals behind bars. This follows the arrest of 780 suspects between Monday, 27 January and Sunday, 02 February 2025. The suspects were arrested for various offences such as murder, attempted murder, driving under the influence of alcohol, dealing in drugs, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm and common, illegal dealing in liquor, possession of drugs as well as burglary at business and residential premises. Of these arrests, 468 were effected during detectives suspect raiding operations.

Still in arrests, Mmabatho Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit members apprehended a wanted suspect; Tshepo Lebotso (36) during Crime Intelligence led operation on Tuesday morning, 28 January 2025. Lebotso was arrested in Lonely Park village after a warrant was issued for his arrest in June 2022. He was wanted in connection with a rape committed in August 2018.

In Vryburg on Thursday morning, 30 January 2025, a multidisciplinary operation conducted at the taxi rank led to the confiscation of 18 small packets of dagga with estimated street value of R900.00. Moreover, 11 suspected undocumented foreign nationals were detained following the operation. This brought a number of suspected undocumented persons taken in for processing by Immigration Officials in the province, to 55.

As part of the operations, 449 premises, 1 380 persons and 955 vehicles were searched. Moreover, the operation led to confiscation of alcohol, 37 rounds of ammunition, tobacco products, and 10 cellular phones.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner welcomed the successes and thanked all law enforcement officers and other role players for their dedication in ensuring the safety and security of our communities.