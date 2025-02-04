South Africa: George Police Recovers Expensive Bicycles During Raid in Conville

press release

Investigation into the disappearance of three expensive bicycles led to the recovery of the items and the subsequent arrest of three suspects during a raid executed in George. The trio made their first court appearance in the George Magistrates' court on Monday, 03 February 2025.

On Friday, 31 January 2025 members attached to the George Crime Prevention Unit and Detectives responded to information on a theft case where the bicycles were stolen during the week. The information took the team to a house at Maraiskamp, Conville in George where the bicycles were found. All items were seized and three suspects arrested.

The accused aged 35, 37 and 40 appeared in the George Magistrates' court on Monday, 03 February 2025. They faced charges related to theft and the possession of suspected stolen property. The 37-year-old accused was remanded in custody pending a formal bail application. The other two were released and warned to reappear in court on 11 February 2025.

In an unrelated matter, on Monday, 03 February 2025 at about 09:30 Central Karoo K9 members conducted patrols at shopping centres when they spotted two men near an ATM at Donkin Street, Beaufort West. The members approached the men and found several bank and SASSA cards as well as identity documents in their possession. The men were unable to provide any reasons for their possession thereof. Both were subsequently arrested for contraventions of the National Credit Act.

The suspects aged 19 and 25 remain in police custody. They will appear in court once charged.