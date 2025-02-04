South Africa: Former Minister in the Dock for Corruption

press release

WESTERN CAPE — Former Minister of State Security Agency (47) is to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court today, 4 February 2025, following his arrest this morning for alleged corruption charges.

It is reported that during September to October 2017, the accused approached a member of the then Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises to allegedly arrange a meeting to prevent the next sitting where the Eskom board was to account. Eventually, the suspect secured the meeting wherein he indicated that the Portfolio Committee sitting with the Eskom board cannot proceed as planned and indicated that was possible if the member named his price ("gratification").

The accused, a former member of the National Assembly, formerly sworn in as a Member of the Executive and Cabinet, as the Minister of State Security and formerly became a member of the National Assembly, a position he occupied until 28 May 2024. He is no longer a Member of Parliament.

All MP's are bound by the Code of Ethics, and all other ethical and other obligations and duties arising from the Constitution, the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act, No. 4 of 2004, and the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act 12 of 2004 ("PRECCA").

The National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lieutenant General (Dr\Adv.) SG Lebeya expressed "The Directorate will continue to execute its mandate without fear, favour or prejudice,". He also applauded the National Serious Corruption investigating team and encouraged the prosecution team to ensure that the South African citizenry receive the deserved justice due to them.