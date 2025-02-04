South Africa: Inquest Opened After Two Children Drowned in Kwanobuhle

press release

SAPS Kwanobuhle detectives opened an inquest into the drowning of two children on Monday 03 February 2025 at a reservoir dam in Kwanobuhle area.

It is alleged that at approximately 18:30, community members heard screams from children in distress at the Reservoir dam at the corner of 10th Avenue and 1st Avenue,Kwanobuhle. On arrival, the community found the one child, a boy Iviwe Zakumba (3), the father arrived and rushed him to Laetitia Bam Hospital but he passed away on arrival. The girl (7), Botwelethu Zakumba, was allegedly inside a hole next to the reservoir dam, where repairs were done a while back, and a hole was filled with water. SAPS divers were called for assistance, and they recovered the body of the girl.

The investigation is ongoing.