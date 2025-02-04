South Africa: Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit Probes Vigilante Multiple Murder in Delft

press release

WESTERN CAPE — Media Statement Detectives attached to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit are probing the circumstances that led to the death of three people, following the discovery of the crime scene this morning at about 07:30 in Gushendoda in Delft South. The victims were shot and set alight in what we believe is an act of vigilantism, after shots were heard during the early hours of this morning. Two of the bodies are male and the third one is believed to be a female, as identification is yet to be made. What led to the multiple murder is yet to be determined and the suspects are yet to be arrested. Any person who can shed light on the matter is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or by using the mobile application MySAPS anonymously.

Vigilantism is condemned in the strongest possible terms and offenders are regarded as ruthless criminals who can expect to be dealt with in a court of law. Harbouring a criminal is also punishable by law.