Ethiopia: Deadly Clash in Amhara's West Gojjam Zone Kills Four - Residents Report 14-Year-Old Boy, Monk Among Victims

Addis Abeba — A violent clash that erupted late last week in Jimat Enkokma Kebele, West Gojjam Zone, Amhara region, left four people dead, including a 14-year-old boy and a monk. Residents told Addis Standard that the conflict, which occurred on 31 January 2025, near Jiga town, also caused significant damage to harvests stored in open agricultural fields.

A local resident, speaking on condition of anonymity for security reasons, reported that the conflict began the previous day, 30 January, following what he described as "unusual movements by government security forces in the area."

"The military was patrolling the area on Thursday, inspecting stored grains and household food supplies under the pretext of a security operation," the resident stated. "The clashes started when they began seizing farmers' produce."

He further reported that the violence escalated on Friday morning when "armed Fano militants operating in the area launched an attack," leading to a full-scale confrontation. The informant stated that this was followed by a full day of fighting on Friday, involving mortars, between government security forces and Fano militants.

"As a result, a 14-year-old boy and a monk living in the area were killed by stray bullets, while two other young men were taken from their homes and killed by government security forces," the source added.

The resident also stated that farmers' crops were damaged in the clash but declined to provide further details on the extent of the damage.

Another local resident, also speaking anonymously, corroborated reports of the violent confrontation, which involved heavy weaponry and resulted in casualties.

According to him, at least four people were killed, including the 14-year-old boy, whose burial ceremony was held at St. Gabriel Church.

The informant also highlighted the extensive damage inflicted on farmlands.

"There is a place called Baqilab, and just behind it, there were farmlands. The entire area has been destroyed. Mortar shelling caused widespread fires. A fully grown teff crop has been completely wiped out. Beyond the teff, a significant portion of the maize harvest has also been burned," he stated.

The resident further reported that "several young men have been detained by security forces" following the clashes.

"Currently, the situation appears more stable compared to last week, with Jiga town reportedly under military control," he said. "However, areas along the Jiga route, including Wengel and Depo, are said to be under Fano militants' control."

The resident also expressed deep concern over the recurring conflicts, stating that the local community is struggling under such distressing conditions.

Addis Standard recently reported that several people were killed in attacks allegedly carried out by "government security forces" in the West Gojjam Zone of the Amhara Region. Local residents, who requested anonymity for their safety, told Addis Standard that 11 people were killed by "government security forces" on 20 January 2025 in Sheba Kebele, Quarit Woreda, West Gojjam Zone, while they were on their threshing floor.

The Amhara region has been embroiled in conflict between government forces and Fano militias, which intensified after a statement in late September 2024 from the Ethiopian National Defense Force and regional authorities pledging ongoing "law enforcement operations" until "peace is fully restored."

In October 2024, Addis Standard reported on ongoing clashes between government forces and Fano militias, leading to disruptions in several towns, including Finote Selam. Residents described continuous artillery fire lasting for a week, raising concerns about civilian safety.

Additionally, a drone strike and clashes in November 2024 in Durbete, located in Amhara's West Gojjam Zone, resulted in multiple deaths, including civilians and militants. According to local residents, Fano fighters were among those killed in targeted areas where they were allegedly training.