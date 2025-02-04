Ethiopia: PM Abiy Calls On Tigrayan Elites to Resolve Differences Peacefully, Says 'No Gain From War'

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) has called on Tigrayan elites to resolve their differences peacefully, emphasizing the importance of "peace, dialogue, and understanding" and stating that this should be done "in a way that ensures the unity of the Tigrayan people."

In a statement delivered on the evening of February 3, PM Abiy noted that the people of Tigray are still "living in war rhetoric, fear, and terror," a situation he argued has prevented them from finding peace and stability. He stated that this ongoing fear has made it difficult for the people to "pursue their livelihoods and prosper."

He specifically addressed Tigrayan elites, urging them to "declare that the price the people have paid so far is enough and that there is no gain from war," and to act accordingly. The Prime Minister appealed to Tigrayans involved in politics, business, security, academia, media, and other sectors to prioritize peaceful solutions and work together to "return to development and recovery."

PM Abiy also praised the Tigrayan people's historical role in the formation of the Ethiopian nation-state. "In various eras, when the central government faced obstacles, it played a major role in saving the country and filling gaps," he said.

However, he also noted that for centuries, and particularly in the past hundred years, Tigray has repeatedly been engaged in conflicts with the central government. "The land of Tigray has become a battlefield; the people of Tigray have also become instruments of war," he said.

He urged Tigrayan elites to "ask and answer whether the benefits Tigray and its people gained or lost from the war outweigh each other." He further encouraged them to be prepared to resolve their disagreements with the federal government and other forces "in accordance with the country's constitution and in a democratic way."

The Prime Minister emphasized that the federal government is ready to engage in discussions on all issues, urging Tigrayan elites to "recognize that there are conditions that allow us to agree on national issues on which we agree and work together." He also called on them to "work to save the people from fear, mothers from sleeplessness, and young people from migration."

The statement from the PM comes amid a deepening rift within the TPLF, particularly between factions led by Debretsion Gebremichael and Interim Administration President Getachew Reda, with tensions escalating since the TPLF's 14th Congress.

This internal split previously led to Debretsion's group removing Getachew and others from their roles, while the interim administration under Getachew repeatedly accused Debretsion's faction of attempting to "destabilize" the region through a "coup d'état."

Tensions have risen recently after some senior members of the Tigray military forces made an unprecedented announcement calling for the dissolution and restructuring of the region's interim administration. They expressed support for one faction within the TPLF's political divide, abandoning their previously neutral stance and escalating Tigray's political crisis into a potential military crisis.