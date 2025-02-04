Namibia: Best Riders to Be Honoured

Namibia Motorsport Federation (NMSF) is set to host its annual awards next week to honour riders who performed well during last year's racing season.

The award ceremony will be held on 15 February at Wanderers Sports Grounds in Windhoek. This marks the 43rd time the awards are being held, with every rider from all categories vying to grab at least an award.

Various categories are going to be recognised on that night.

Tickets are set for N$200 for kids under the age of 12, and N$330 for those above 12 years.

Russell Josephat, the season's best rider in the Bambino category, is tipped to walk away with the top award in that category. However, Gury dos Santos might give him a tough time, as he also performed well the previous season.

After an exceptional season last year, Kristopher Koudelka is expected to bag the most awards in the Micro Max category.

In an interview with this publication recently, NMFS secretary general Derek Jacobs stated that preparations for this event are advancing well, while noting that he hopes this to be well-attended.

"Preparations for this event are heading in the right direction, and a few sponsors are on board. Unlike the previous years, this time around, we have a black-tie dress code, instead of the usual smart casual. This serves as motivation to others who wish to reach that level," he said.

Meanwhile, the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) chief administrator Freddy Mwiya applauded the federation for hosting an event that rewards the athletes. He said such types of events are crucial in motivating athletes to push beyond boundaries.

"This type of development is what all federations should push, and we have seen what this federation has achieved. I think these guys have done excellently in previous years," he said.

He added: "I think these awards are a sign of hope for our athletes. These riders sacrifice their lives practising day and night in hopes of earning something at the end of the day, and these awards show them that their work does not go unnoticed."

Full list of nominees

Bambino

Russell Josephat

Gury dos Santos

Zian Nel

Micro Max

Kristopher Koudelka

Nic Kruger

Joubert Esbach

Mini Max

Nande Kaiyamo

Mandume Kaiyamo

Cecil Koorts

Senior Max

Kobus Reyneke

Kian Fussell

Heinrich Roos

DD2 Master

Nikita Thieme

Zian Beuthin

Ezequel dos Santos

Mini Rok

Cecil Koorts

Hermann Schouw

Toni Trust

Kid Rok

Kristopher Koudelka

Petrus du Plooy

Francois Gouws