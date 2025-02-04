Namibia: Kuhn - New Record Justifies Hard Work

Coenraad Kuhn set a national shotput record during the All-Africa Games in Cameroon, breaking his record and catapulting a new one for himself.

During the Athletic's Namibia (AN) Grand Prix in Swakopmund, Kuhn broke his record of 17.65m during last year's All Africa Games in Douala, to a new one of 18.09m this past weekend.

Asked what breaking his own record meant to him, he said it's a huge achievement.

"Achieving a goal you have set for yourself makes every challenge, every moment of doubt, and every sacrifice worthwhile. Reaching this milestone of becoming the first male athlete in Namibian history to break the 18m mark is an accomplishment that justifies all the hard days, and reinforces the belief that perseverance truly pays off," he said.

Kuhn is under the guidance of award-winning coach Henk Botha, to whom he attributes all his success.

"This achievement would not have been possible without the unwavering support of my coach, Henk Botha, my parents, and , most importantly, my wife, who has made it possible for me to chase this dream. Their encouragement, trust and belief in me have been the driving force behind my journey. It is during the days when motivation is low yet you still show up, that real progress is made. Those are the moments that shape champions," said an upbeat Kuhn.

On what his personal goals are for this year, he wants to see himself transition into a better athlete. He acknowledged the transition won't be smooth-sailing, but with the right people around him and the right guidance from his trusted coach, he hopes to reach the pinnacle in a few years.

"My focus is on personal growth, both as an athlete and as an individual. It is easy to become fixated on the destination, but I want to embrace and appreciate the journey. Every step, every challenge and every victory along the way is part of something greater," said the athlete.

He added: "Working with coach Henk has been an incredible privilege. His achievements speak for themselves, yet his humility and dedication to his athletes are what truly set him apart. His influence goes beyond training; he has helped shape me not only into a better athlete, but also into a better person."