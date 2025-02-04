Namibia: Green Hydrogen Already Transforming Lüderitz - N$62 Million Has Been Committed to Specific Projects

The usually sleepy town of Lüderitz is going through a major transformation to accommodate the promising and ambitious green hydrogen sector with over N$60 million worth of contracts awarded so far. The ultimate goal is to transform towns in the //Kharas region, particularly Lüderitz and Aus, to accommodate the emerging industry as well as a growing oil and gas industry in the area.

The current state of these towns cannot support the green hydrogen and oil sectors, making major infrastructure expansion essential in terms of roads, serviced land, residential developments, water supply, sewage systems, and more.

The Lüderitz Town Council is actively implementing various development initiatives to bring this transformation plan to life. For the first time in its history, the town council received a budget allocation of N$91 million in this current fiscal year.

In an interview, the mayor of Lüderitz, Phillippus Balhao, recently addressed the town's development initiatives, emphasising the strategic use of a €5 million grant from the German government.

"The funding will be utilised and handled by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) (the German development agency), which is opening an office in Lüderitz, so we have not utilised any of those funds yet," he stated.

He highlighted that of the N$91 million awarded to the town council, N$62 million has already been awarded for various projects, including the supply and delivery of prepaid electrical and water meters, as well as construction services.

Balhao elaborated on the ongoing bidding processes for essential infrastructure projects, including a new wastewater treatment plant, and upgrades to existing municipal services. "We expect these bidders will still be awarded in this financial year," he noted.

The mayor further outlined three primary pillars for the utilisation of the German grant: just transition for Lüderitz and Aus to welcome new sectors, town planning, and capacity-building.

Jona Musheko, spokesperson for the Namibia Green Hydrogen Programme, expressed his enthusiasm about the positive impact of the emerging green hydrogen sector on the local economy, emphasising that it is becoming a reality rather than a mere myth, as some still believe.

He also acknowledged that while there remains significant work and financial commitment ahead, the notable developments and benefits stemming from green hydrogen are already evident.

As such, Lüderitz is attracting significant attention due to transformative projects that promise to reshape its economic and social landscape. Central to this development is the construction of one of the world's largest green hydrogen plants, which is said to require 15 000 workers during its construction phase, and could potentially position Lüderitz as a global hub for renewable energy production. -mndjavera@nepc.com.na