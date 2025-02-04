Namibia Ready to Conquer African Amateur Champs - As Tourney Gets Underway

Namibia Golf Federation (NGF) secretary general Brenda Lens said she is confident that the group of golfers to represent Namibia at the African Amateur Golf tournament will perform well.

The African Amateur and the African Amateur Women's Invitation form part of the R&A (the world's governing body) strategy to provide a world-class platform for promising African golf players. It will be played at Leopard Creek, South Africa.

The tournament is expected to start tomorrow, and will run until Saturday. Over 70 golf players are expected to compete for top honours in various categories. Namibia will be represented by Walter Kheibeb, Stephanus Bonifatius, Kyle Johnson, Edwin Katura and Likius Nande.

The competition is not a team event ,but an individual one. Speaking to this publication yesterday, Lens said the players were selected by the world golf governing body, based on their rankings. She emphasised the crucial nature of this tournament for golfers seeking to hone their skills on the international front.

"Firstly, I would like to thank the organisers of this tournament. It's a huge event for African golfers, given the opportunities that come with it. This event promotes golf on the continent and creates valuable networking opportunities for our golfers, which are scarce to find when competing locally," Lens stated.

"The team departed last week, and I am optimistic they will perform well. The group comprises both seasoned golfers and newcomers eager to make their mark in the world of golf. I am happy and confident that the team will make the country proud," she added.

Meanwhile, the youngest player on the team, Johnson, shared his expectations, expressing excitement about participating in one of the most prestigious golf tournaments on the continent.

"It means quite a lot for me to compete in this tournament. It's amazing to play in such a massive event. I am confident that I will put up a strong fight in this tournament. I know I will be competing against the best, but at the same time, my hopes are very high for this competition.

I believe when the event concludes, I will be ranked in the top 10 at least," he said.

The upcoming tournament will feature 72 men from across the continent, competing in a 72-hole stroke play format. The winner will earn exemption into the 153rd Open at Royal Portrush in the United Kingdom (UK).