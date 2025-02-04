Namibia: Geingob's Void Is Deeply Felt

It is exactly one year since the death of late president Hage Geingob, a man credited with contributing significantly to Namibia's democratic architecture.

His leadership style, marked by strategic vision and inclusivity, continues to be remembered by many who worked with him.

The key figures who spoke to New Era yesterday paid tribute to his legacy of leadership, vision and unwavering dedication to the nation's progress.

Speaker of the National Assembly Peter Katjavivi and presidential spokesperson Alfredo Hengari reflected on the life and contributions of the country's third president.

They emphasised his deep commitment to governance, unity and socio-economic advancement

Katjavivi, a close ally and friend, described Geingob as a leader whose ability to balance national interests with diplomacy and respect for the people of this country set him apart.

"One of the most cherished aspects of his leadership was his unwavering dedication to promoting peace, unity and development in Namibia. His keen understanding of governance and long-term strategic vision contributed significantly to the nation's progress," he said.

Katjavivi highlighted Geingob's role in shaping Namibia's political landscape, particularly his efforts in strengthening democratic institutions and fostering national cohesion.

Hengari, who worked closely with the late president, remembered him as a leader driven by passion, and an infectious dedication to the Namibian people.

"President Hage G. Geingob had so much passion and love for Namibians. That made him work extremely hard for their welfare. It was an infectious quality that forced those around him to work with the same passion and dedication," he remarked.

He described Geingob as a dynamic individual and an agile multi-tasker, underlining his ability to create a work environment which was both intense and pleasant.

"He was firm and fair. He had empathy for people who worked with him," he added.

Geingob, who served as Namibia's president from 2015 until he passed away, left a profound impact on the nation, steering it through critical moments with a focus on social justice, economic development and governance reforms.