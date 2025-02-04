Africa: Astrazeneca Reaffirms Commitment to Cancer Care On World Cancer Day

Joburg — AstraZeneca has reinforced its commitment to advancing cancer care through early detection, innovative treatments, and equitable healthcare access in recognition of World Cancer Day 2025 under the theme 'United by Unique.'

The biopharmaceutical company is collaborating with healthcare providers, patient advocacy groups, and government institutions to improve cancer outcomes across Africa.

The company is focusing on timely diagnosis, patient advocacy, and equitable access to advanced treatments.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer mortality in sub-Saharan Africa could nearly double by 2030 due to delayed diagnoses and limited healthcare access.

To address this, AstraZeneca has launched initiatives like Connect to Care, in partnership with Axios International, to accelerate lung cancer diagnosis and multidisciplinary collaboration.

"Our mission at AstraZeneca is to bridge the gap in cancer care," said Deepak Arora, African Cluster Country President at AstraZeneca.

"By improving access to diagnostics and treatments, we aim to transform cancer outcomes on the continent."

AstraZeneca is enhancing molecular testing infrastructure in Nigeria and Kenya, partnering with Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) and Nigeria's Federal Ministry of Health to introduce EGFR testing for lung cancer.

Additionally, the company has implemented a diagnostic patient navigation programme to streamline the journey from suspicion to diagnosis.

In South Africa, AstraZeneca has teamed up with Medsol AI Solutions to launch Project Flamingo, an AI-powered initiative that improves breast cancer detection through real-time ultrasound scans and predictive analysis.

The AI-powered app has demonstrated 97.6% accuracy in predicting malignancies, enhancing early detection in underserved communities.

Dr. Khomotso Mashilane, Medical Director at AstraZeneca, emphasized the importance of early detection and precision diagnostics in improving patient outcomes.

"By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and fostering meaningful partnerships, we aim to empower patients and healthcare providers to enhance cancer care across Africa," he said.

AstraZeneca's Cancer Care Africa programme, launched in Kenya with key partners, strengthens capacity-building, improves diagnostics, empowers patients, and expands access to advanced cancer treatments.

The company has invested in diagnostic tools, including ultrasound biopsy machines for prostate cancer and biomarker testing for lung cancer.

It has also supported healthcare workforce training to strengthen oncology expertise and address Africa's growing cancer burden.

As World Cancer Day 2025 highlights the uniqueness of each cancer journey, AstraZeneca remains committed to people-centric innovation, early detection, and equitable healthcare solutions.