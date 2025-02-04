Namibia: Geingob's Biography Out Tomorrow

As Namibia celebrates the life and legacy of one of its most iconic leaders, late president Hage Geingob, a biography chronicling his life and contributions to the nation will be launched in Windhoek tomorrow.

The book - authored by Audrin Mathe, executive director at the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology - promises to be a momentous occasion as it will not only commemorate Geingob's contributions to the nation, but also inspire future generations to uphold the values of resilience, unity and servanthood that he championed throughout his life.

"This book is a celebration of president Geingob's life, and his enduring impact on Namibia. It is my hope that it will spark meaningful conversations about our history, our leadership, and the future of our country," he said.

In an interview with New Era recently, Mathe hastened to say the biography is written from his perspective.

The event is expected to draw over 600 attendees, including President Nangolo Mbumba, president-elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, and the Speaker of the National Assembly, among other dignitaries.

The biography, which has been in the works since 2020, traces Geingob's life from his early days in Otjiwarongo to his influential role in Namibia's struggle for independence, his tenure as the country's first prime minister, and his eventual rise to the highest office in the land.

Mathe, who has worked closely with Geingob over the years, described the book as a comprehensive account of the late president's life, based on interviews with the late statesman and those who knew him best.

"It documents president Geingob's journey, from his childhood and education to his pivotal role in drafting Namibia's Constitution, and his leadership on the international stage, including his time at the United Nations," he added.

The book also delves into some of the more challenging moments of Geingob's career, such as his demotion from the position of prime minister in 2002.

Mathe emphasised that these experiences highlight Geingob's resilience and commitment to serving Namibia, even in the face of adversity.

"President Geingob's life was a testament to perseverance. He faced setbacks, but never gave up. His story is a lesson for young politicians and leaders to remain steadfast and dedicated to their goals," he stated.

The idea for the book was first conceived in 2012, following conversations about a documentary Mathe had produced in 1995 to celebrate Geingob's 60th birthday.

However, due to Geingob's busy schedule and the demands of his political career, the project only began in earnest in 2020.

Tragically, Geingob died on 4 February 2024, before the book's completion, making the launch a bittersweet occasion.

"We had hoped to release the book in 2024, but the president's passing delayed our plans," Mathe said.

"While it is unfortunate that he did not live to see the final product, we are committed to honouring his legacy by ensuring that his story is preserved for future generations," the executive director said.

The biography is expected to serve as a valuable resource for historians, politicians and anyone interested in Namibia's political history.

Mathe emphasised that the book offers a uniquely Namibian perspective on Geingob's life, countering the tendency for foreign authors to narrate African stories.

"This is a Namibian account, written by a Namibian, for Namibians and the world. It is an accurate and heartfelt tribute to a man who dedicated his life to this nation," he added.

Proceeds from the book sales will go to Mathe, who self-funded the project, including research, writing and publishing.

While the late president was known for his philanthropic efforts, Mathe clarified that the book was not commissioned by Geingob, and is an independent endeavour.

He said the event is open to the public, and copies of the book will be available for purchase at the launch. For those unable to attend, the biography will be available at major bookshops and online platforms shortly after the event.

The book is included in the launch dinner, which is N$2 000 per seat, or N$30 000 per table for corporates.